On England Freedom Day, masks tossed aside, even as coronavirus cases approach peak

Johnson, who is vaccinated, is in quarantine after being in contact with an infected individual - none other than his health secretary.

The British government denies that it is trying to hasten the arrival of "herd immunity" - the point where the virus has no place to go because the percentage of people vaccinated or protected by past infection breaks the chain of the contagion.

But many scientists say that this is essentially what the policy implies. Some health experts have called it a reckless experiment with dangerous consequences for the world. Others say it is reasonable.

In England, concert halls, theaters, sports arenas, nightclubs and other entertainment venues are now allowed to open with no capacity limits.

Want to get married? Or attend a funeral? Go ahead. Invite as many people as you want. The government is also urging workers to return to their offices.

There are no more legal requirements to wear masks - although there is plenty of confusion. The government said it "expects and recommends" that masks be worn in crowded and enclosed places, and some shops and businesses are asking customers to don the face coverings.

At Waterloo station, a major transport hub in central London, mask guidance depends on where exactly a person is standing. In the subway area of the station, people are still supposed to mask up. But in the train station, masks are only encouraged, according to the signs, "out of respect to others."

On Monday, Pat Price, 79, was wearing a blue mask and sitting in the train station next to her husband, Tony Price, 75, who was not wearing a mask.

Pat, who is fully vaccinated, said she always wears a mask when she's out, adding, "The majority of people are quite happy wearing a mask." She said she welcomed "Freedom Day."

"They have got to open up; you can't keep shutting it down," she said. "I don't think we can be mollycoddled to live in a bubble the whole time."

Tony Price said he took off his mask to sit and read the paper. "I have had it on all morning," he said. "I don't like wearing a mask, but I still will. . . . I think now it should be up to the individual. I agreed in the past when it was mandatory. But we have to look to the future and getting back to normal, and normal isn't that."

Tony Carter, 39, a chef sitting on a bench at Waterloo station, said now that mask-wearing isn't mandatory, it puts vulnerable people at risk.

He said he wears a mask all the time, even at work, where his restaurant's rules state that it is mandatory only if more than four people are in the kitchen.

"It's got to be done until we can at least get cases down," he said of mask-wearing. "If cases can stay down, by all means take the masks off, and then it can be a proper Freedom Day. Until then, it's not really freedom."

Outside, thousands of anti-shutdown protesters gathered near Parliament, holding signs that read, "No to vaccine passports" and "Leave our DNA alone" and "Covid is a scam."

Megan Bullen, 25, an artist, said, "We are here today to stand for freedom."

Asked whether it wasn't, in fact, Freedom Day, she responded: "We don't think it's over yet. They are still mandating masks in supermarkets, people are still wearing masks, and they will try and roll out vaccines in September for the children."

She added: "We don't feel like it's freedom. It's a veil, and I think it's only a matter of time before we go back into lockdown."

The few people at the rally wearing masks, mostly reporters, were heckled and urged to uncover their faces.