U.K. reopening in chaos as ministers undermine isolation orders

Two business ministers - Paul Scully and Gerry Grimstone - made the point that there is no legal requirement for people to self-isolate if they are "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact tracing smart-phone app and told to quarantine.

The technology uses Bluetooth to identify people who have are at risk because they've come into close contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19. But the app has been at the center of a storm this week, after businesses and employers complained staff shortages were pushing them to the brink, with an estimated 1.73 million people across the country isolating.

The so-called "pingdemic" threatens to undermine efforts to revive the economy, which is still recovering from its deepest recession in 300 years. Most pandemic restrictions were lifted in England and Scotland on Monday.

Johnson is determined to reopen the economy, despite surging infection rates, and has said it is vital to follow the app's "frustrating" orders to isolate in order to keep some control over the pandemic.

Speaking to Times Radio on Tuesday morning, Scully, the small business minister, said people should make "informed decisions" if they're told to isolate by the app. They are legally required to stay home only if they have been contacted directly by NHS Test and Trace staff or if they're claiming isolation support payments, he said.

"By backing out of mandating a lot of things, we're encouraging people to really get the data in their own hands, to be able to make decisions - what's best for them, whether they're an employer or an employee," Scully said.