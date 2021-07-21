A secretive body is making questionable Covid decisions in india

As the ICMR has acted as a key medical adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his health ministry, it has increasingly drawn criticism from the nation's doctors and independent scientists, who have questioned its drug recommendations and the group's lack of transparency on data related to variants identified in India that are now spreading globally.

India struggled to curb the world's fastest coronavirus surge this summer, and public health experts are warning that the country is ill prepared to face a possible third wave of infections. Some of the ICMR's decisions during the pandemic reflect the broad chaos that's dogged India's overwhelmed government apparatus, and have ended up benefiting the pharmaceutical industry rather than patients, critics say.

In April last year, physician SP Kalantri -- who helps runs a 1,000 bed hospital in the village of Sevagram -- wrote to the international scientific journal, The Lancet, strongly criticizing the ICMR for signing off on the health ministry's decision to recommend the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid therapy. The medicine remained on India's virus guidelines for almost a year after the drug, once embraced by Donald Trump, was discarded as a treatment for Covid in the U.S.

Kalantri's hospital in Sevagram, a village once home to Mahatma Gandhi, refused to prescribe that and other unproven treatments. Desperate patients, however, simply sought them out elsewhere, he said.

"Countrywide, the doctors started writing these prescriptions, which artificially inflated the cost for Covid management," said Kalantri, director professor of medicine at Sevagram's Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. "Big Pharma was laughing all the way to the bank and ultimately the one who suffered was the poor patient -- it's where the science failed in India."

Numerous therapies initially looked promising and the ICMR's guidelines are constantly evolving as trial evidence emerges, said Aparna Mukherjee, a New Delhi-based senior scientist at the ICMR. "It's very easy to criticize when something is put forward," she said in an interview. "When you know there is some possibility that this drug might work, then just because it is in shortage you cannot say don't use it." Like other Indian government health agencies, the ICMR has been "stretched thin" during the pandemic, Mukherjee said. Spokespeople for the ICMR and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare didn't respond to requests for comment.

Yet criticisms of the ICMR don't stop there. Over the past year, the government and the ICMR have also been accused of withholding data about Covid and its variants that left physicians in the country flying blind, and of promoting a homegrown vaccine before it had passed key clinical trials. Public health experts say that it isn't clear how the ICMR decides which Covid drugs to back, and have complained that the agency hasn't fully disclosed how much funding it provided for the local shot.

Such moves have made the ICMR emblematic of India's struggles with Covid, exemplifying problems in the country's social and political fabric that existed for decades and lingered under Modi -- from a lack of transparency to the underfunded health-care system.

India's government needed "better evidence making and policy advice from the ICMR," said Shahid Jameel, a virologist who resigned in May as chair of the advisory panel of a state Covid genome-sequencing panel after criticizing India's response to the pandemic. The ICMR has also drawn criticism on social media from scientists and health care advocates for its decision making and recommendations, at times attracting attention overseas.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research has been singled out by experts for straying from scientific evidence, appearing at worst politically motivated and at best overly optimistic," an editorial in the Lancet said in September 2020, discussing the dangers of the "false optimism" that India's government was projecting even as virus cases continued to rise.

The pandemic has killed more than 400,000 people in India, numbers that experts say are vastly undercounted. As infections surged this summer, hospitals ran short of life-saving oxygen and some patients died in the streets. This month, India's federal health minister, Harsh Vardhan, resigned amid a broad cabinet reshuffle by Modi, whose popularity has taken a hit over the government's handling of the pandemic. But the ICMR hasn't changed.

Headquartered in New Delhi, opposite India's parliament, the ICMR was set up in 1911 by British colonial rulers and was traditionally focused on research. Covid-19 thrust the organization into the uncharted waters of actually managing an outsized viral outbreak.

In past epidemics, India's National Centre for Disease Control -- which has several infectious disease experts on its board -- has played a bigger role. Yet the ICMR has become the more public face of India's response to Covid-19, a development some scientists questioned. Sujeet Kumar Singh, the director general of the NCDC, didn't respond to an interview request.