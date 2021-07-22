Delta variant drives surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, WHO warns

Nearly half a million new cases were reported each day in the seven days ending July 18, the agency said said late Tuesday in a weekly epidemiological update, warning against the relaxation of public health restrictions while vaccination coverage lags.

The agency blamed the global surge in part on the meteoric rise of the more transmissible delta variant, which has now spread to 124 countries and is on track to become the dominant coronavirus strain worldwide.

He also urged the officials, at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee, to make sure that any virus cases linked to the Games "are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible."

Some global and Japanese health experts have cautioned that the Games could become a "super-spreader" event. Tokyo on Wednesday reported its highest number of daily new cases since mid-January, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"The pandemic is a test. And the world is failing," Tedros said in his address.

"The global failure to share vaccines, tests and treatments. . . is fueling a two-track pandemic," he said. "The more transmission, the more variants will emerge with the potential to be even more dangerous than the delta variant that is causing such devastation now."