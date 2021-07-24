Saturday, July 24, 2021

international

Asean hits 100,000 cases with record single-day death toll

The Covid-19 situation continued to worsen in Southeast Asia, hitting 100,000 cases on Friday, while fatalities also hit a record high.

Collated data showed 100,065 new cases on Friday, higher than Thursday’s 96,174, while 2,184 deaths were reported, increasing from the previous day’s 2,026.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 6.54 million, and the death toll rose to 127,113.

Indonesia reported 49,071 new cases and 1,566 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 3,082,410 with 80,598 deaths. Indonesian communicable disease experts expressed concern at the country’s infection rate increasing to over 30 per cent of all the people getting tested, which indicated the possibility of a new variant of the virus spreading.

Malaysia reported a sharp rise with 15,573 new cases and 144 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 980,491 with 7,718 deaths. The infection rate reached a new high on Friday despite the country being in a nationwide lockdown for almost two months. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin insisted that the lockdown would not be relaxed until the infection rate reduced to less than 4,000 people per day.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

107th Mekong River joint patrol completed

Published : July 24, 2021

Hanoi applies stricter social distancing measures under Directive 16

Published : July 24, 2021

Floods cause "destruction of historic proportions" to German rail infrastructure: DB

Published : July 24, 2021

WHO, ECDC call for enhanced efforts to prevent surge in COVID-19 Delta variant infections

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

Published : July 24, 2021

107th Mekong River joint patrol completed

Published : July 24, 2021

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Published : July 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.