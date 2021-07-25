Jakarta tightens security amid calls for protest in ‘Jokowi Endgame’ march

Certain roads in the Harmoni area and those leading to the palace were also closed.

More than 3,000 personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI), the police and the Jakarta administration were deployed to secure other locations in Jakarta, including the National Monument (Monas) and the House of Representatives building in Senayan, according to media reports.

Several people accused of instigating a protest were detained on Saturday at the Jakarta Police headquarters.

“Their roles are still being investigated,” said Jakarta Police operational bureau chief Sr. Comr. Marsudianto, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Calls for the public to rally on Saturday against emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM Darurat) had been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups. In a widely shared digital flier with “Jokowi Endgame” written on it, the logos of ride-hailing apps Gojek and Grab, student alliances and trade unions were displayed as supposed participants. The flier referred to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

According to the flier, participants were to march from Glodok to the palace.

