Xi hails Tibets 7 decades of progress

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark during an inspection tour of Tibet from Wednesday to Friday. The inspection tour took him to the cities of Nyingchi and Lhasa, the region's capital.

His visit came on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation, and was the first time a top Chinese leader has taken part in such a celebration in the history of the Party and the country. Observers said that Xi's visit to Tibet fully demonstrates the strong support of the CPC Central Committee for Tibet as well as its care for the people of the plateau region.

During the visit, Xi said that over the past seven decades, Tibet has realized all-around socioeconomic development with people's livelihoods greatly improved, and both urban and rural areas having taken on a new look.

Practice has proved that the guidelines and policies for work related to Tibet are totally correct, Xi said, urging efforts to fully implement the Party's strategy for governing Tibet in the new era, which stresses implementing the new development philosophy, serving and integrating into the nation's new development paradigm, advancing high-quality growth and strengthening border security.

During his visit to Nyingchi on Wednesday, Xi visited the Nyang River Bridge to inspect ecological conservation in the basin of the Yarlung Zangbo River, and its tributary the Nyang River. He then visited a local urban planning hall, a village and a park in the city, inspecting the local development planning, rural vitalization and park construction efforts.