Asean sees fall in new Covid cases but Malaysia hits record numbers

Asean reported 90,148 new cases on Sunday, lower than Saturday’s 97,990, with 1,965 deaths, lower than the previous day’s 2,288.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 6.73 million, while deaths rose to 131,365.

Malaysia reported a record 17,045 new cases, taking cumulative cases in the country past the million mark to 1,013,438, with 7,994 deaths.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that in the next few days the government would consider relaxing disease control measures, which include dining in at restaurants and interstate travel, for people who have been vaccinated at required doses.

Vietnam meanwhile, reported 7,526 new cases on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 98,465 with 370 deaths.

The United States on Sunday delivered 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Vietnam under the Covax programme, which will provide 5 million doses. Vietnam is also negotiating with the US for the manufacture of mRNA vaccine domestically. It is expected that the process could start by the fourth quarter of 2021 or early 2022 with a capacity of 100 to 200 million doses per year.