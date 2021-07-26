Hatchery-reared selective-breeding mussels lead aqua-industry more sustainable, profitable in New Zealand

Although a single female mussel could produce more than 1 billion eggs throughout lifetime, very few of them could survive in nature. The headache for farming mussels was that people had to get the spat (baby mussels) through wild catch, which allows little control over the timing and quantity of spat supply or the characteristics of the crop.

SPATnz General Manager Rodney Roberts said, "Normally these mussels breed in the wild and we wait for their babies, known as spat, to wash up on beaches attached to seaweed or land on catch ropes. That made life difficult for New Zealand mussel farmers, who had to cross their fingers and hope they would have enough spat for their farms from year to year."

But now, with selective-breeding technology adopted by experts from SPATnz hatchery, mussels farming stepped onto a new stage.

"We use traditional selective breeding, on top of that, DNA fingerprinting, which is genome sequencing that helps us understand the biology of the animal so we will take full control of the breeding process."

"The program is not aiming to produce a single 'super mussel' but to maintain a wide range of high performing lines to choose from. It is different from genetic engineering," said the manager.

With the selective-breeding technology, scientists settled on a combination of light and temperature to encourage mussels to produce with maximum quantities and best quality of sperm and eggs.

According to Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) of New Zealand, the most striking improvements, especially in terms of commercial value to mussel farmers, are the certainty of supply spats comparing with the wild catch, much faster growth of selectively bred mussels, and uniformity of mussel size and quality.