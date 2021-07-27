FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to test their vaccines in more children to help rule out safety issues

Jerica Pitts, a spokeswoman for Pfizer, said that the company hasn't yet made any updates to its trial design or its timeline, which was originally predicted to report results in September for children ages 5 to 11, with results for children ages 2 to 5 expected to follow shortly and for children as young as 6 months in October or November.

Pfizer originally designed its trial to include 4,500 children from 6 months to 12 years old. Two-thirds would receive the vaccine, and the rest would receive a placebo.

At a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting last month, several experts said that they would expect the pediatric trials to be larger, although there was no consensus on a number.

The FDA wants to be particularly careful about the possibility of children developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Adolescents who receive the vaccines are more likely to develop myocarditis than adults - though the risk remains small - and officials want to increase the chances that the trials will indicate whether there is increased incidence of heart inflammation in children.

Myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the heart or surrounding tissue, has rarely occurred after vaccination with both vaccines and is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "likely" associated with the shots. The most common symptom is chest pain. The CDC said in June that there had been more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation out of about 300 million mRNA doses administered in the United States at that time and the cases were more frequent in young males. The risks of covid-19 are greater than the rare risk from vaccination and people typically recover, the CDC said.

The FDA is likely to require two months of follow-up data for the 5-to-11 age group, as it did for adults and adolescents. For children under 5, the agency might require four to six months of follow-up data, meaning vaccines are unlikely to be available for several months for infants and young children.

FDA spokeswoman Abigail Capobianco said in an email that while the agency couldn't comment on specific interactions with companies, "we do generally work with sponsors to ensure the number of participants in clinical trials are of adequate size to detect safety signals."