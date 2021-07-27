WTO summer holiday from vaccine-equity talks draws calls for action

Next week World Trade Organization delegates are planning to depart Geneva for their August break and, in doing so, pause their fractious debate over a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for covid-19 shots until the second week of September.

Before they leave, members will adopt a report that acknowledges they've made scant headway on the proposal aimed at making doses more widely available, which the world's top health expert says is critical to ending a "moral failure."

"With so many lives on the line, profits and patents must come second," World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual summit last week.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala previously urged ambassadors to shorten their usual six-week summer holiday to focus on pressing issues like the waiver. Nevertheless, members aren't planning to reconsider the matter until the week of Sept. 6, according to officials familiar with the planning.

"August doesn't matter in Geneva; it doesn't matter if people are dying around the world," said Shailly Gupta, a spokesperson at Médecins Sans Frontières. "We hope members will move at a faster pace."

Disagreement persists on the fundamental question of whether a waiver is the "appropriate and most effective way" to address the shortage of vaccines, according to a draft status report produced by Dagfinn Sørli, the chairman of WTO council on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS.

That split could sink prospects for an ambitious vaccine waiver because WTO decisions must be taken on the basis of consensus -- which means any of the 164 members can veto a final agreement for any reason.

"The WTO's response to covid is the most critical issue before our organization right now," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell said a phone interview. "Millions have died and lives are at stake. Finding a pragmatic outcome by December is essential."