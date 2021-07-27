Tuesday, July 27, 2021

international

S. Korean tidal flats listed as UNESCO world heritage

South Koreas tidal flats have been officially inscribed as a UNESCO world natural heritage despite receiving a deferral in a preliminary review, cultural heritage authorities said Monday.

Seoul has been pushing to register "getbol," or "Korean tidal flats," on UNESCO's world heritage list in the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee taking place in Fuzhou, China, online.

The decision came as a surprise, considering that getbol was deferred from the list of potential assets that could be listed as UNESCO world heritage in a preliminary review held in May. The list consists of cultural, natural and mixed sites.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, an advisory body for UNESCO, handed down a deferral for getbol in a four-tier system consisting of inscribe, refer, defer and not to inscribe.

While an "inscribe" recommendation raises the possibility of the heritage being listed on the UNESCO list, those that have received a "not to inscribe" recommendation cannot reapply for review.

The IUCN suggested that while there is a possibility that getbol serves as an important habitat for biodiversity, the range of the areas is not large enough to show a large-scale topographic and ecological process, with the exception of the tidal flats in Sinan. 

South Korea had applied for a review on four tidal flats across the country's coastal areas, such as Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province, and Gochang, Sinan, Boseong and Suncheon in South and North Jeolla Provinces.

With the inscription, South Korea has 15 sites listed on the world heritage list. The tidal flats are the country's second natural site after Jeju volcanic island and the lava tubes on the southern resort island.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Korea Herald/ANN

Related News

S.Korea, DPRK restore communication hotlines

Published : July 27, 2021

State of emergency declared in Italys wildfire-ravaged Sardinia.

Published : July 27, 2021

U.S. to maintain travel restrictions due to Delta variant

Published : July 27, 2021

Asean Covid cases fall sharply amid improvement in Indonesia

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Published : July 27, 2021

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Published : July 27, 2021

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Positive antigen test ‘not enough’ to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.