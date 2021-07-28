Hotlines restored between two Koreas

South and North Korea have reopened direct communication lines as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreeing to restore mutual trust and improve the soured inter-Korean relationship.



“The two leaders shared an understanding to recover mutual trust and again push their relationship forward,” said Park Soo-hyun, Moon’s senior secretary for public communication.



According to Cheong Wa Dae sources, the leaders started exchanging personal letters from April 27 on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Panmunjeom Declaration that marked their first summit talks in the cross-border village in 2018.



Until recently, the leaders reportedly shared views on diverse pending issues such as COVID-19, heavy rainfalls in the North and the stalled peace talks on the Korean Peninsula.



“Holding a summit was not on the agenda,” a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said on condition of anonymity. “Their discussions were made through letters. There were no phone calls.”



The hotline restoration came after 13 months of collapsed diplomacy between the two Koreas. In June last year, the North cut off all communication channels with the South in protest over Seoul’s failure to contain anti-Pyongyang leaflets being sent by North Korean defectors.



At the time, the North also blew up an inter-Korean joint liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong that was set up as a sign of good will following the 2018 inter-Korean summit that led to Kim’s three meetings with then US President Donald Trump.



With the latest agreement, Seoul’s four hotlines to Pyongyang– two operated by the Unification Ministry and two operated by the Defense Ministry– have been recovered. The ministries also confirmed they succeeded in making the first phone calls in months earlier in the day.



“We tried to make the first call at 10 a.m. but the actual conversation started slightly after 11 a.m. due to some technical issues,” a Unification Ministry official said on the condition of anonymity, adding the first conversation lasted for about three minutes.