Efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 in Myanmar should be implemented as soon as possible: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

At the meeting, Chairman of the State Administrative Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that the necessary measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19 disease should be provided in a timely manner. Coordination meetings are being held to do whatever is necessary to make decisions quickly and control the spread of infection. As of July 25, there were more than 194 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 260,000 in Myanmar. Although the number of infections is reduced day by day in July, you can only control the spread of the disease if only to avoid travel. I would like to call for effective and expedited vaccination of incoming vaccines as soon as possible. He said efforts should be made to develop vaccines in the country as soon as possible.

In addition, some pharmacies that sell preventive and curative drugs and other home-based medicines are selling at a higher price. It is learned that the shops are being closed to cause shortages, so it is necessary to take systematic measures to regulate the sale of medicines in each region and state. The government has allowed the import of the required medicines and has not imposed any restrictions on the import of medicines. It is necessary to act in a timely manner with the owned thoughts of the people who directly managed it, so the responsible persons in the respective areas need to pay close attention. When it comes to medical supplies, they must be delivered to the public as soon as possible. One-stop-service has also been set up to speed up the import of medicines. The ministries and chairs of the regions and states administration councils would need to pay special attention, he said.

Next, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said the authorized people need to decide whether they need to be hospitalized depending on their medical condition when people visited the hospitals and clinics. It is necessary to decide whether or not to do so, and in making such a decision, the responsible persons will need to supervise in order to assist in the management method and ensure its accuracy. It is necessary to provide treatment to those who need treatment. Each region and state council should share responsibilities as appropriate so that not only the health workers but also other departments can assist in the necessary administrative matters. Success depends on good management. There may be a lack of management to systematically distribute the required areas as there are reports about the shortages of oxygen and it is necessary to make systematic arrangements for distribution, he said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is causing problems around the world. There are no restrictions on the production of consumables such as food and beverage products. Food is the key thing and we must make it easy. It is necessary to continuously carry out individual production activities. In addition, health notice to be followed, warnings should be made public and need to be reminded frequently to comply. During the current rainy season, the country is receiving heavy rains, and on the one hand, agriculture can be good, and on the other hand, it is necessary to be prepared for floods caused by heavy rains. Tatmadaw, Myanmar Police Force and Red Cross must work in partnership with civil society organizations. It must be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement. The equipment bought for disaster relief needs to be put to practical use, he said.