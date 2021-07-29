India and US discuss regional security and Covid-19 aid in Blinkens visit

Mr Blinken, who is on a visit to India, held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on boosting vaccine production, the Quadrilateral Security Forum, increasing bilateral trade and the deteriorating security situation unfolding in Afghanistan among others.

The pandemic remained on top of the agenda, with Mr Blinken pledging US$25 million (S$34 million), adding to the earlier US$200 million, to boost vaccine supply chain logistics, fight vaccine hesitancy and help train healthcare workers in India.

The two sides also discussed the vaccine initiative under the Quadrilateral Security Forum or Quad, to deliver one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2022 with a focus on South-East Asia. The Quad countries include the US, Japan, India and Australia.

"We focused today on expanding vaccine production to make it globally affordable and accessible," said Mr Jaishankar at a joint press conference after the talks.

The Quad vaccine initiative depends on India's pharmaceutical manufacturing prowess. But a deadly second wave of the pandemic saw India narrow the focus to its domestic vaccination programme and stop all exports. India has not revealed when it will resume exports.