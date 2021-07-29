FM: Afghan Taliban vital in peace process

The hasty withdrawal of troops by the United States and NATO, which in fact marked the failure of Washington's Afghan policy, provided a significant opportunity for the Afghan people to stabilize and develop their own country, Wang said as he met in Tianjin with a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political chief of the Afghan Taliban.

The meeting was the latest of a series of efforts made by China to help resume negotiations among Afghans and prevent civil war in Afghanistan in order to work out solutions for political reconciliation in the country.

As the largest neighbor of Afghanistan, China always respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, always adheres to the basic principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, and always pursues a friendly policy toward all Afghan people, Wang said.

China believes that Afghanistan belongs to its own people and the destiny of the country must be in the hands of its people, he added.