Beijings new envoy stresses building bridges

Four years ago, Qin Gang, then assistant foreign minister and director of the Foreign Ministry's protocol department, received the copy of credentials from Terry Branstad, who came to Beijing to serve as United States ambassador to China.

On Wednesday, Qin arrived in Washington as Beijing's new top envoy to the largest economy in the world, urging that "the door of China-US relations, which is already open, cannot be closed".

"Bridges" and "path" stood out as keywords in several statements or messages he delivered upon arrival to local media, netizens, the Chinese community in the US and students from China.

He highlighted the need to build bridges between the two nations and find a path for the peaceful coexistence of the two countries with different political systems and cultures.

Qin's remarks demonstrate Beijing's clear sincerity to keep one of the world's most important bilateral relationships afloat, as well as the great challenges and difficulties both sides have to tackle, experts and business organizations said.

"Through his remarks upon arrival, Beijing issues the clear signal that the door for cooperation is wide open despite the currently difficult relationship," said Yuan Zheng, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Qin assumes his post as the world keeps a close eye on China-US ties, which lately have been strained by US attacks on issues including COVID origin tracing, Taiwan and Xinjiang.

He succeeds Cui Tiankai, who was ambassador for eight years, leaving the post in June. With a background in handling European affairs, Qin, 55, became known to more people as a spokesman for Foreign Ministry.

His arrival in the US came shortly after US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's two-day China visit, which wrapped up on Monday.

During talks with Sherman in Tianjin, Beijing put forward two lists to Washington about the "US wrongdoings that must stop" and "key individual cases that China has concerns with". It also singled out three areas where it said the US is not to cross the line－China's political system, development and sovereignty.

While addressing Chinese and US media in Washington, Qin said the China-US relationship "has once again come to a new critical juncture", and he seeks to translate into reality the "mutual respect, equality, win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence" of the two countries.

"I look forward to working closely with them to safeguard the foundation of China-US relations, uphold the shared interests of the two peoples, and endeavor to bring China-US relations back on track," Qin added.