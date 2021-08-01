French police clash with anti-vaccine protesters amid tensions over health pass plans

French protesters on Saturday made "liberty" the slogan of the day's demonstrations.

But polls have shown that most people in France support the health pass. While some vaccinated people may still become infected with the coronavirus, vaccines greatly reduce the likelihood of someone developing severe symptoms, requiring hospitalization or dying of covid-19, the disease cased by the coronavirus, according to public health experts.

Scientists have warned that the longer the virus spreads, the more chances it has to develop potentially more contagious or vaccine-resistant strains.

More than 52% of France's population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but pockets of resistance remain strong. On Friday, the country confirmed some 24,000 new coronavirus infections, a major increase from the few thousand being reported daily at the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, plans for demonstrations in Germany were curtailed after Berlin authorities refused to authorize 13 marches that were expected to bring tens of thousands of protesters to decry coronavirus restrictions.

Judges at Berlin's administrative court said that the ban was necessary to prevent a further rise in coronavirus infections with the expected crowds.

Berlin police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said that the ruling targeted protests "whose participants regularly do not follow legal regulations, specifically to protect against infections," like wearing a face mask, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

Some of the protests had been planned by Querdenker, or Lateral thinker, Germany's anti-lockdown movement known to spread conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines and the pandemic.