As wildfires burn in Canada, an unprecedented blanket of smoke hangs over Minnesota

The street - usually filled with people jogging or walking their dogs - was quiet. The typically blue skies were hazy, with a yellow-tinted gray hue. A campfire smell lingered.

As the state's frigid winter melted into warm summer days, Ryan's mother Colleen had filled her children's schedules with activities. There was nature camp, book buddies, tennis lessons and soccer practice - anything to occupy the time of two energetic toddlers who had just spent a year mostly cooped up indoors because of the pandemic.

Then came the smoke.

The Reuvers's neighborhood, about 10 miles from the Twin Cities, has been blanketed by a thick layer of it. Outside, the parks where children flocked stood quiet, the sun burned orange and a milky haze limited visibility.

Officials say the smoke, making its way from wildfires burning across the Canadian border, is unprecedented. They've warned that the "hazardous" levels of pollution across Minnesota will last until at least through Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Stauffer, a researcher specializing in air pollution at NASA, said the impacts of the smoke have been exacerbated by the fact that the fumes are so low to the ground.

"The unique aspect of this event is that so much of the smoke is at the surface, creating highly polluted conditions and poor air quality," he said. "It is much more typical for smoke to remain well above the surface in the Midwest to Eastern United States."