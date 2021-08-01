Asean reports record deaths on a single day

Southeast Asia added 96,639 new cases on Saturday, lower than 98,742 on Friday, but deaths rose to 2,877, up from 2,869 the previous day.

Malaysia extended its state of emergency in Sarawak until February next year in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to a Bernama news agency report.

Meanwhile the government has extended the Sarawak legislative assembly's term, as regional elections cannot be held under the state of emergency.

Vietnam's Health Ministry has called for cooperation from all sectors as the Covid-19 Delta variant is defying efforts to contain its spread.

Private hospitals appointed by the government were asked to prepare beds, medicines and personnel to treat Covid-19 patients as government and army hospitals were unable to support more patients due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.