Wednesday, August 04, 2021

international

New regulations for military personnel to take effect Sunday

BEIJING - A new law on protecting military personnels status, rights, and interests will come into effect on Sunday, which marks Chinas Army Day.

The law was adopted on June 10 and stipulates the benefits enjoyed by military personnel regarding salaries, housing, healthcare services, insurance, vacations, education, and others.

It also laid down how families of martyrs should receive preferential treatment for matters including employment and their children's education.

In addition, starting from Sunday, military personnel left with disabilities will be given an average of a 10-percent increase in their pensions under the government's new program.

Starting from August, a new judicial interpretation will also take effect, banning the misuse of facial recognition at business or public premises.

According to the new document, misusing the technology of facial recognition, including recognizing or analyzing facial data, could constitute an infringement of personality rights or interests.

Other new regulations coming into force next month will impose stricter management on fire safety issues and the pork processing industry.

Published : August 01, 2021

By : China Daily / ANN

