Taliban advances into major Afghan cities for first time in two decades

Gen. Ajmal Shinwari, a security forces spokesperson, said at a news conference on Sunday that all troops were on high alert due to "the emergency situations" in Kandahar and Herat. Hundreds more Afghan forces have been sent to the southern and western provinces as reinforcements.

Taliban attacks in Kandahar province have been ongoing for months, but in recent days the group began pushing closer into the city center.

Frontlines that crisscrossed largely agricultural suburbs just weeks ago now span densely populated neighborhoods. Just a few hundred meters from a Taliban-held neighborhood on Kandahar's western edge, government forces have transformed a wedding hall and an opulent multistory home into makeshift bases.

"They watch us from those houses over there," said a commando officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media. He pointed out a white Taliban flag visible just a few blocks away from a traffic circle.

The government soldiers said they exchanged fire with Taliban fighters occasionally during the day, but it is at night that clashes grow more intense.

Thousands of civilians are being forced to flee their homes. Deeper inside Kandahar city, makeshift camps have sprung up in empty lots.

Jalil Ahmad, 30, said his house was destroyed by a mortar attack and his ears were still ringing from the blast. He said a police unit took up a firing position on to the roof of his home, and Taliban fighters retaliated with a volley of mortars.

"An entire wall collapsed on my family," he said. "We have never seen fighting like this in our area before."

In Herat, Afghan special forces were deployed to the city on Sunday to help push back Taliban advances. Taliban fighters breached the city limits and a United Nations compound was attacked, as clashed raged for hours. The U.N. condemned the attack. A Taliban statement described the destruction as "regrettable," saying the group remains committed to protecting the U.N.

Abdul Rahman Rahman, an Interior Ministry adviser, traveled to Herat on Sunday to calm "the atmosphere of panic" growing in the city, he said. Rahman arrived with a team of Afghan special forces, which he pledged would deal "fiercely" with the Taliban.