Regeneracation: New travel trend that restores nature

The new travel concept “Regeneracation” is about more than just resting.

It includes activities that help make the world or the environment better, an approach that has become a growing trend among modern travellers.

Regeneracation can also be referred to as Regenerative Tourism, meaning travel that focuses on “restoring” society, communities and the environment, so that the places we visit are left better than before.

In this regard, TAT Academy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has highlighted five overseas activities as examples of Regeneracation:

Walkers Reserve Barbados

This is a regenerative environmental restoration and sustainable development project on the island of Barbados, in St Andrew, transforming a defunct sand quarry into a thriving, functional natural area.

The project offers activities that allow visitors to enjoy a special experience within a reserve on Barbados’ east coast while becoming part of the island’s restoration.

Visitors can see how a former quarry has been turned into a reserve rich in diverse plant life that local people can use for cooking and daily living.

The area has also become a beach where leatherback turtles often come to lay eggs each year.

As a result, the reserve welcomes travellers who want a unique island-living experience while helping to conserve the area together.