Chinas space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 completes new monitoring missions

During the missions, Yuanwang-3 ensured Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite's entry into planned orbit.
Commissioned on May 18, 1995, Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space-tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.
Aerial photo shows China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-3 sailing on the southern Pacific Ocean, June 21, 2019.
Published : August 02, 2021
By : xinhua
