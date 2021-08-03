Two travelers submitted fake vaccination cards before flying to Toronto. Each was fined nearly $16,000.

But it wasn't until they arrived in Canada the week of July 18 that officials discovered the documents the pair presented were fraudulent, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Friday.

Now, each passenger must pay fines totaling nearly $16,000 (about $20,000 Canadian) for submitting "false documentation" and failing to comply with quarantine and testing requirements.

"The Government of Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted to protect the health of Canadians from the further spread of covid-19 and its variants of concern," according to an agency statement.

Authorities did not identify the pair nor provide additional information about their travel itinerary.

Both travelers were Canadian citizens, the country's health agency told The Washington Post in an email.

Canada reported 907 new cases of the coronavirus on July 30, according to data from Canada's public health agency. That same day, the United States reported 102,975 new cases, according to data compiled by The Post's coronavirus tracker.

In Canada, airline passengers who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus must spend three nights upon arrival at a hotel approved by the government and submit proof of a 14-day quarantine plan, even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus or have already recovered from the illness. They must also submit proof of a negative coronavirus test taken at least 72 hours before their flight. Upon arrival, passengers must get a second coronavirus test and collect a kit containing a test they must take on Day 8 of their quarantine.