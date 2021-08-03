Wednesday, August 04, 2021

international

Asean sees decline in new Covid cases for third successive day

Southeast Asia reported a decline in new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, but the death toll went up on Monday, collated data showed.

Asean countries added 76,320 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 87,810, but deaths were higher at 2,783, up from the previous day's 2,444.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 7.46 million, while total deaths have risen to 153,200.

Indonesia has started giving third jabs of Covid-19 vaccine to frontline medics after reports that several hundreds of medical professionals died within two months of the delta variant being found in the country. Moderna jabs are being given to medics in 14 hospitals in Jakarta and surrounding provinces since last week and this week the coverage will be expanded to other regions. The government aims to give a booster shot to 1.5 million medical professionals within two weeks.

Malaysia will allow people over 60 years old to walk-in to vaccination units nationwide to get a Covid-19 jab without preregistration starting next week, after the pilot campaign implemented in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor since July 17 was a success.

The government expected that by the end of August at least 40 per cent of adult population would be given the required doses.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Anti-science drive in U.S. seriously undermines recovery efforts

Published : August 04, 2021

Racist incidents targeting Asian Americans worry students, parents: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

7-day average of daily U.S. COVID-19 cases surpasses last summers peak: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

Kim Jong-un reached out first to reopen hotlines: spy agency

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Unemployment rate soars to 5-year high in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

JSCCIB urges govt to lift public-debt ceiling to fund crisis recovery

Published : August 04, 2021

Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

Published : August 04, 2021

Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just as effective’ as 2 AstraZeneca jabs

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.