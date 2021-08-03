Asean sees decline in new Covid cases for third successive day

Asean countries added 76,320 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 87,810, but deaths were higher at 2,783, up from the previous day's 2,444.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 7.46 million, while total deaths have risen to 153,200.

Indonesia has started giving third jabs of Covid-19 vaccine to frontline medics after reports that several hundreds of medical professionals died within two months of the delta variant being found in the country. Moderna jabs are being given to medics in 14 hospitals in Jakarta and surrounding provinces since last week and this week the coverage will be expanded to other regions. The government aims to give a booster shot to 1.5 million medical professionals within two weeks.

Malaysia will allow people over 60 years old to walk-in to vaccination units nationwide to get a Covid-19 jab without preregistration starting next week, after the pilot campaign implemented in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor since July 17 was a success.

The government expected that by the end of August at least 40 per cent of adult population would be given the required doses.