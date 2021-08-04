Multiple blasts, gunfire rock Kabul as conflict with Taliban intensifies ahead of U.S. withdrawal

The attack began with a car bomb followed by gunmen on foot targeting the guesthouse of a senior Afghan security official in downtown Kabul, one of the largest assaults on the city in months, according to two Afghan officials.

A vehicle laden with explosives detonated at a checkpoint in the center of the city and was followed by a barrage of gunfire, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Other blasts, rocket and small-arms fire could be heard in downtown Kabul following the attack.

Gunmen entered the acting defense minister's compound, but Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not present, according to one of the security officials. The acting minister tweeted, "Don't worry. Everything is fine," about an hour after the attack began. It is unclear if clashes were ongoing.

No group claimed responsibility, and the ministry of interior did not immediately release information regarding casualties.

The attack comes as the war in Afghanistan has intensified. Taliban fighters pushed into major Afghan cities over the past week, and the United States has increased the number of airstrikes to defend Afghan ground forces.

As the assault unfolded in Kabul, hundreds of Afghans poured into the streets chanting "God is great" in support of the country's armed forces against the Taliban. Similar scenes unfolded in the western city of Herat on Monday after hundreds of Afghan special forces were dispatched there to push back Taliban gains.

Mohammadi, the acting defense minister, released a video as clashes began to subside in Kabul.

"This sort of incident won't stop me and won't hurt my willingness to defend you and our country," he said, adding several of his personal bodyguards were wounded.