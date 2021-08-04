Wednesday, August 04, 2021

international

Stronger ASEAN+3 collaboration needed in modern times: VN foreign minister

HÀ NỘI — Collaboration between ASEAN member countries and Japan, Republic of Korea and China was the focus of the ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers Meeting, which was held virtually on Tuesday.

It was part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54), which is taking place from August 1-7 via videoconferences.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the meeting with other foreign ministers of ASEAN countries, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, RoK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Representatives at the meeting praised the positive developments of the ASEAN+3 collaboration during 2018-20. They agreed to prioritise specialised cooperation in response to COVID-19 and reduce the pandemic’s effects on the socio-economic development of the member countries.

The Chinese, RoK and Japanese foreign ministers said they would continue supporting ASEAN initiatives on COVID-19 prevention and control, and help ASEAN member countries increase their medical capabilities in terms of disease control and vaccine production.

They also agreed to maintain close collaboration in terms of trade, investment, regional exchange, as well as in digital transformation, financial technology, e-commerce and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the meeting, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Sơn said the ASEAN+3 collaboration proved to be effective and valuable in times of difficulties, stressing that even stronger cooperation was needed given the rise of new challenges brought about by modern times.

In terms of future collaboration directions, Sơn asked that China, RoK and Japan continue to support the ASEAN member countries in terms of vaccination and vaccine production, as well as economic recovery after the pandemic. -VNS

Published : August 04, 2021

By : Viet Nam News/ANN

Related News

Anti-science drive in U.S. seriously undermines recovery efforts

Published : August 04, 2021

Racist incidents targeting Asian Americans worry students, parents: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

7-day average of daily U.S. COVID-19 cases surpasses last summers peak: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

Kim Jong-un reached out first to reopen hotlines: spy agency

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Unemployment rate soars to 5-year high in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

JSCCIB urges govt to lift public-debt ceiling to fund crisis recovery

Published : August 04, 2021

Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

Published : August 04, 2021

Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just as effective’ as 2 AstraZeneca jabs

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.