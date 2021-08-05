Indonesia becomes second in Asia to hit 100,000 covid deaths

After weeks of topping the world's tally of daily covid-19 deaths, Southeast Asia's largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.

Indonesia joins 11 other countries - including Brazil and India - that have lost more than 100,000 lives in the pandemic that began last year, showing how the world's epicenter for the virus is shifting beyond Europe and America to Southeast Asia. While Indonesia is adding fewer number of cases daily than the U.S., its lower vaccination coverage and less-equipped health-care system have led to higher mortality rates from the virus.

Just 8% of Indonesia's 270 million population are fully inoculated, compared with more than half in the U.S., according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

The death toll has risen frighteningly fast for Indonesia. More than a third of fatalities was recorded in July alone, when the highly transmissible delta variant took hold, overwhelming hospitals and depleting the supply of much-needed oxygen tanks. Most of the deaths were due to late treatment, as health-care facilities could only take in the sickest patients despite setting up beds across parking lots and converting apartment buildings into isolation centers.

At least 2,837 people have died while isolating at home or outside of hospitals, as the government urged only those with severe cases to come to the overburdened health facilities, according to data compiled by crowdsourcing platform LaporCovid19.