Pigeon pair panda cubs born in Chinas Shaanxi

This year, in order to ensure successful reproduction, the research center staff carried out a series of obstetric checks and treatments for Ya Ya, which laid a good foundation for smooth birth of the cubs, the bureau said.

In 2021, the research center has witnessed the birth of four cubs, which raised the number of captive Qinling giant pandas to 36.

The Qinling giant panda is a subspecies of giant panda first recognized in 2005. It has a smaller and rounder skull, shorter snout and less fur than the more familiar Sichuan subspecies.