Britain reports another 30,215 coronavirus cases

Latest data from Public Health England (PHE) showed that most coronavirus-related intensive care admissions are among 55- to 64-year-olds, despite hospitalizations being highest among those aged 85 and over.

According to the data, hospital admissions related to COVID-19 are highest in North East England.

The data also showed around 66,900 hospital admissions have been prevented in those aged 65 and over as a direct result of the vaccine rollout.

Most COVID-19 restrictions in England have been lifted last month as part of the final step of the British government's roadmap out of the lockdown.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and more than 73 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

