Japan tops 1 million cumulative virus cases

The nation reached the milestone about 1½ years after the first domestic case was confirmed in January last year.

On Friday, Tokyo reported 4,515 new infection cases, marking the second largest daily number for the capital, after a record 5,042 new cases were confirmed there on Thursday. The daily tally in the capital exceeded 4,000 for the third consecutive day.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, there were 141 people with serious COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, up by six from Thursday. The seven-day moving average of new infection cases was 3,820, up 52.7% from the previous seven-day period’s average of 2,501.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, the number of new cases hit a record high of 2,082 on Friday, renewing its record for the second day in a row. The prefecture saw its daily figure exceed 2,000 for the first time. Four deaths of COVID-19 patients were reported in the prefecture, bringing its cumulative death toll to 1,003.

Chiba Prefecture also confirmed a record high of 1,057 new cases, topping 1,000 for the first time.

In Osaka Prefecture, there were a record 1,310 new cases. The figure topped the previous record of 1,260 logged on April 28 and May 1 during the fourth wave of infection.