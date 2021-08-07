Negotiators strike deal on spending Virginias $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus aid

But Northam, a Democrat, indicated he supports the new plan, which the General Assembly will vote on when lawmakers convene again Monday.

The plan deviates from Northam's by providing a one-time $3,000 bonus to sheriff's deputies, boosting Medicaid rates for workers who serve people with disabilities, and requiring DMV offices to reopen to walk-in services that were halted during the pandemic. But their compromise would also allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness - a provision in Northam's original proposal that the Senate version hadstripped out.

The conference report appeared to have buy-in from Northam, despite the tweaks to the original appropriations bill.

"The governor is grateful to the legislature for their hard work and collaborative partnership," Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement. "This bill makes critical investments in small businesses, public health infrastructure, first responders and law enforcement, universal broadband, and college affordability. It will move our Commonwealth forward, and we look forward to seeing it passed."

The General Assembly convened a planned two-week special session on Aug. 2 with the expectation that both chambers would pass the plan that Northam had hashed out ahead of time with leaders of the two Democratically controlled chambers.