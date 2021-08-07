A day after Juan Soto tweaked his knee, the Nationals give their star a rest

Soto, 22, the reigning NL batting champion and an all-star last month, hurt his knee while running the bases in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. That happened in the ninth inning, with Soto limping home to score the game's final run. On Friday, then, ahead of a series opener with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Soto did agility drills and jogged in the afternoon.

He said he felt "fine" afterward, grinning a bit. Manager Dave Martinez later noted that Soto still "felt it a bit," leading the Nationals to rest him and start veteran Gerardo Parra in right field. Soto was available to pinch hit, according to Martinez, though the manager hinted that he'd likely get the full night off.

"He took his secondary lead [Thursday] and kind of tweaked his right knee," Martinez said Friday. "I don't think there's a major concern, but we want to make sure he's OK."

If the pain worsens and Soto is forced to go on the 10-day injured list, the team has added outfielder Lane Thomas to its taxi squad. Thomas, 25, is with the team in Atlanta, called in from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings after being acquired last week in a deadline trade that sent starter Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is comfortable at all three outfield positions, but struggled at the plate in a short stint with the Cardinals earlier this season, posting a slash line of .104/.259/.125 in 58 plate appearances.