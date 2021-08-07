Covid crisis worsens in Asean as new cases, deaths hit record highs

The numbers exceeded Thursday’s tally of 97,679 new cases and 2,966 deaths.

Total Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 7.85 million, while the death toll rose to 164,816.

The Philippines on Friday put Metro Manila, which is located on Luzon Island and comprises 16 cities including Manila and Quezon City, under lockdown until August 20 due to increasing number of new infections with delta variant of Covid-19. The president also extended the ban on foreigners from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand who wish to enter the country until at least August 15.

Vietnam reported 8,324 new cases and 296 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 193,381 patients and 3,016 deaths.

The government is planning to extend the use of strict disease control measures in Hanoi until August 22 as the 8.5 million population city is experiencing increasing numbers of new cluster cases of the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus.

Meanwhile, the country’s vaccination campaign is still in the starting phase and only 1.1 million people in Hanoi have been vaccinated. Of these, some 7,400 people have received two jabs. The total number of people receiving two jabs throughout Vietnam is 780,000 people, or less than one per cent of the 98 million population.