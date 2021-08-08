Climate change to blame for Europes summer of extreme weather, say analysts

In Romania, the capital city of Bucharest this week experienced its highest temperatures in years, something local climatologist Roxana Bojariu said was partly due to global warming.

While some parts of Europe are burning, other parts are being drenched by unseasonal rainfall. In recent weeks, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland have all been hit by heavy rains that have left dozens dead, and damaged buildings and key infrastructure.

Like many expert observers, Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, put the blame for the extreme events on climate change, calling on countries to take strong action.

"We are fighting some of the worst wildfires we have seen in decades," Sinkevicius said via social media. "But this summer's floods, heatwaves, and forest fires can become our new normality. We must ask ourselves, is this the world we want to live in? We need immediate action ... before it is too late."

Most experts agree that while it is impossible to link any one specific weather event to climate change, there seems to be consensus that the frequency and intensity of such events have been accelerated by climate change.

Luca Iacoboni, head of the climate and energy office for Greenpeace Italy, an environmental lobby group, said there was little doubt about the severe impacts of climate change.

"It's no longer accurate to describe these trends as instances of bad weather," Iacoboni told Xinhua. "They are climate emergencies and should be treated as such. What we are seeing in Europe is the same kind of phenomenon we have seen in the past in the Philippines or in California. The world must take notice and work together to reduce these threats before it is too late."