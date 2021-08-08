Suga denies link between Olympics and surge in COVID-19 cases

At a press conference in Hiroshima on Friday, Suga denied any connection between the Games and the dramatic spread of the virus, saying, “I don’t think that the Tokyo Olympics are the cause of the surge.”

As for how spectators will be handled at the Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 Tokyo Paralympics, Suga said, “The issue will be discussed at the five-party talks [comprising the government, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee and others] after the closing of the Olympic Games.”

Other topics at the press conference included a class action lawsuit related to the black rain that fell in Hiroshima soon after the 1945 atomic bombing. Suga mentioned people under similar circumstances to the plaintiffs. “I would like to decide how to deal with the issue in a speedy manner by holding discussions between the Hiroshima prefectural government, the Hiroshima municipal government and the central government to give relief to such people.” Suga also said he had met with two of the plaintiffs ahead of the press conference and said to them, “You’ve all been put to a lot of trouble for a long time.”

On the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which took effect in January this year, Suga said, “I don’t think Japan will sign the treaty at the moment.”

Concerning the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the general election, Suga said, “It is natural that the government will give priority to measures against the coronavirus infections.”