Reopening plans out soon

The criterion for symptomatic cases is based on daily hospital admission number of patients in Categories Three (with pneumonia), Four (needs supplementary oxygen) and Five (critical condition with multiple complications).

“The NSC and NRC meetings chaired by the Prime Minister (last week) have considered and accepted the new indicator, based on expert health advice as well as international and domestic experiences on the decline of Covid-19 transmission in tandem with adult vaccination,” he said.

“NRC decided that the new indicator will replace the existing indicator (new daily Covid-19 case numbers) when the vaccination percentage in any particular state under Phase One has hit at least 50% of the adult population.

“The evaluation for progression from one phase to another is still subject to meeting other indicators such as the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and adult vaccination rate,” said Tengku Zafrul.

For example, when the Klang Valley, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah and Melaka, all of which are still under Phase One, achieve at least a 50% vaccination rate, the indicator that will be used is based on new hospital admission rates.

He said these states could only move to Phase Two if they did not breach the threshold for daily hospital admissions (6.1 per 100,000 residents), while the availability of ICU beds remained “moderate”.

Moving from Phase Two to Three will mean that a state’s hospital admission rate does not exceed three per 100,000 residents, while ICU beds are even more freely available. Meanwhile, ministry sources said that one factor when considering whether a business would be allowed to reopen was the percentage of workers who were fully vaccinated, other than the ability of the employer to create “safe bubbles” at the workplace.

The sources said the government was prepared to consider companies that had vaccinated at least 80% of their employees to reopen under Phase One of the NRP.

Muhyiddin had also recently met with industry leaders.

“Representatives of the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce met with the Prime Minister and conveyed to him that some of the multinational companies had vaccinated all their employees under the Pikas (Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme), put in place safe work bubbles, and we’re willing to conduct testing every two weeks.

“Yet in the lockdown on Selangor, these multinational companies still can’t operate as they do not fall under the essential list. This created much unhappiness as they have spent a lot of money, time and effort on this. Their workers are mostly Malaysians,” said the sources.

“The Prime Minister also considered that the data from May 2020 showed that the first total lockdown resulted in a 5.3% unemployment rate, one of the highest in the country’s history, where 826,000 people lost their jobs.

“Further data from the Statistics Department was presented to show NSC that should the economy sectors remain closed, we may be seeing a million going jobless as companies cannot pay their employees while not operating at maximum capacity, if at all,” added the sources.