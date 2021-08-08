In a summer of smoke, a small town wonders: How are we going to do better than survive?

For much of the past month, Winthrop and its neighbors up and down the Methow Valley in Washington state have lived under an oppressive blanket of wildfire smoke. On certain days air quality has been the worst in the country - and possibly in the world - according to the National Weather Service, which described it as "almost off-the-charts hazardous."

The mayor runs three air purifiers around-the-clock in her house and leaves a box of free N95 masks on a bench outside town hall. The town's marketing director is considering enrolling her children in school in Oregon. A family doctor treats patients struggling to breathe and others knotted with anxiety, uncertain whether to stay or go.

"It's all people are thinking or talking about," said Jesse Charles, one of the few doctors in the Methow Valley. "This cloud that's over everyone."

It is another summer of smoke in America, as dozens of wildfires rage throughout the West and Canada. A historic drought and record heat waves worsened by climate change have crisped and yellowed the landscape, priming it for massive blazes. The wildfires burning in the West and in British Columbia have produced enough smoke to muddy the skies across much of the United States this summer.

As of Friday, more than 100 large fires were burning across 14 states. Smoke from Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the nation's largest at more than 413,000 acres burned, has already traveled to New York City and Washington, D.C. In recent days, the smoke over Minnesota and the Dakotas has pushed air quality into hazardous territory.

The hazy skies and campfire smell of smoke pollution may still be an alarming rarity for parts of the nation; but this corner of the Pacific Northwest is learning what it means to live with an extreme dose year after year.

In Winthrop, two massive wildfires - the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 - have been burning for much of the past month on either side of town. They have consumed more than 113,000 acres of forest and produced billowing towers of smoke visible from Seattle on the far side of the Cascade Mountains. That smoke also settled in the valley and barely budged, amid scorching temperatures and not enough windy days to clear the air.

"It's kind of the worst-case scenario with smoke," Winthrop Mayor Sally Ranzau said. "It sandwiches us in there."

Even though it's only midsummer, Washington state has already had more than 1,200 wildfires. It's a record for this time of year and nearly twice the average number over the past decade, said Hilary Franz, who oversees Washington state's Department of Natural Resources.

In the typically drizzly Pacific Northwest people live for the blue skies of summer and wildfires are increasingly threatening those precious times. Over several days this week, an air quality advisory was in effect for the entire eastern half of the state.

"Unfortunately, year after year now, our summers are being completely lost to smoke," Franz said. "We move from one gray to the next."

There have been no deaths and five buildings have been lost in the two Winthrop fires, but that toll doesn't capture the social and economic harm the community is enduring. The mountains and forests in the area are a major tourist draw - attracting as many as 1 million visitors a year, town officials say - and that economy has ground to a halt. The scenic North Cascades Highway that brings many visitors has been shut down while firefighters battle flaming patches of snags. Many of the trails for hiking, biking and cross-country skiing that made this area a national destination for outdoor recreation run through lands that are burning.

One of the Pacific Northwest's most famous resorts, the Sun Mountain Lodge, was evacuated last month as the Cedar Creek blaze bore down on the building. To save the resort, firefighters dug bulldozer trenches throughout the manicured grounds. The 3,000-acre resort, one of Okanogan County's largest employers and a major source of tax revenue, is now shut down through at least August and faces a major restoration effort, said Eric Christenson, the lodge's director of sales and marketing.

"The thick smoke coated the surfaces of the lodge both on the inside and outside," he said. "The swimming pools are filthy. The hiking and horse trails - I imagine they're devastated."

On Thursday morning, as the air quality sensor at the Montessori school was reading about 260 - a level of fine particle pollution that the Environmental Protection Agency describes as "very unhealthy" - Abby Pattison stood on the deck of the nearby Observatory Inn, wearing an N95 mask and watering her plants. It was about half as smoky as it has regularly been over the past month; clear enough even to see across the street.

"This is actually not too bad," she said.

Pattison, 43, and her two business partners recently bought the hotel along Winthrop's main street, with its rough-hewed boardwalk and Old-West-style facades. The Seattle native had moved to this former gold mining town 11 years ago with her ex-husband and soon fell in love with the community and the opportunity to run on endless mountain trails. Both the town and its flow of tourists were growing, and she wanted to invest in helping shape its future. They named their hotel the Observatory Inn because of its high perch and - on a clear day - striking view of the mountains beyond. The sale closed on June 21.

Within a few days, the smoke rolled in.

Since then, the hotel's been mostly empty. She's had to warn away potential customers who call and aren't aware of the air quality. The only guests have been some evacuees from an aborted Outward Bound trip and the occasional firefighter, both being charged at cost, she said. Pattison and her partners have been meeting to discuss expensive new air filtration systems and strategies for the fall since the fires are projected to burn until it snows. This weekend the hotel will be completely vacant, she said.

"We had our rainy day budget and we had to tap into it right away."

Before the smoke blew into town, the hotel, as with much of Winthrop, had been having its best year on record as the pandemic eased and visitors flocked to outdoor destinations. Over Memorial Day weekend, Abilene Hagee could look out of Trail's End Bookstore and see throngs of people window-shopping along the main street.

"The boardwalk was more packed than I'd ever seen it. It was just wall-to-wall people," she said.