Why Brexit is still fueling irish border tension

Unionists claim it undermines their British identity because it treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the U.K., while companies have complained it disrupts trade. The dispute has fostered suspicion and fueled a war of words between the U.K. and EU which threatens to undermine the wider trade and cooperation agreement between them. Meanwhile, other outstanding issues remain unresolved.

1. Why was Northern Ireland such a Brexit sticking point?

Following Brexit, the 310-mile (499-kilometer) frontier running from near Derry in the north to Dundalk on the east coast of Ireland became the EU's new land border with the U.K. Without special status, checks would have had to take place on the frontier because the U.K. has exited the customs union and single market. The concern was that delays could hamper the free movement of people and goods between the two parts of Ireland, which was partitioned a century ago, and customs posts could become targets for violence. The protocol was seen as an answer. By keeping the land border free of potentially provocative checkpoints, both sides hoped to prevent a return to the era of sectarian violence, which cost more than 3,000 lives between the late 1960s and the signature of a peace accord, the Good Friday Agreement, in 1998.

2. How does the protocol work?

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's customs area and much of the single market. That means cargo coming from mainland Britain needs to be checked before or on entry to the region to ensure it meets the bloc's rules and standards. Essentially, the border has moved to the Irish Sea. The deal also allows Northern Irish exporters to have easy access to Europe's single market and Britain's internal market.

3. What does the U.K. want and what's the reaction been?

In July the U.K. called on the EU to substantially rewrite the protocol, which U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described as unsustainable. The U.K. wants the EU to agree to a standstill period on measures affecting Northern Ireland, including maintaining all grace periods for checks on trade. Ultimately the U.K. wants those checks on goods moving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the kingdom to be replaced by a trusted trader system and remove the EU institutions' role in enforcing the protocol, among other measures. Both the EU and Irish government have made clear they will be flexible within the confines of the protocol but won't renegotiate the agreement itself.