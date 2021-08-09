UK universities to continue online lessons in autumn term despite lockdown lift: media

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the 65 universities polled by the Times Higher Education magazine confirmed that most lectures would remain online for the coming academic year, but that they planned as much in-person teaching as possible.

They said the decisions were driven by the risk of coronavirus spreading in large lecture classrooms, as well as the educational benefits of blended learning.

Most universities said they would require students to wear masks on campuses. Some will also instruct students to socially distance. Students may also need to be double jabbed to attend concerts, discos or other social events.

The decision has dismayed college students who coped with severe disruption last year.

Students in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool have launched petitions calling for a full return to "normality in terms of teaching" and demanding fee refunds. In Manchester, where some of the strictest lockdowns took place, nearly 10,000 have signed.