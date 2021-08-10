Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Covid-19 infections in Asean continue downward trend for fourth day

Southeast Asia saw a decline in new Covid-19 cases for the fourth successive day, while deaths were also lower on Monday, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 80,208 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 88,376, while deaths were 2,463, lower than the previous day’s 2,940.

Total Covid-19 cases in the region since the outbreak crossed 8.12 million, while the death toll has risen to 172,422.

Philippines reported 8,900 new cases and six deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 1,667,414 patients and total deaths to 29,128. The Ministry of Public Health reported that new infections had increased across all age groups by an average of 59 per cent in the past two weeks, with those in the 30-39 age group seeing the biggest jump. It also reported that more than 22,000 medical professionals had contracted Covid-19 since the outbreak started. Of these, 102 medics have died.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is allowing residents who have returned from overseas to remain in self-quarantine at home under a digital monitoring system from Tuesday onwards. The government also has allowed people who have been vaccinated at required doses for more than 14 days to participate in religious ceremonies, dine in at restaurants and travel across provinces to see their spouse and children.

Indonesia continued to see improvement with the 20,709 new cases reported on Monday marking the fourth successive day of decline and the lowest in weeks.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

