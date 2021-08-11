Cuomo announces resignation in effort to head off likely impeachment after devastating report on his conduct

Cuomo's standing collapsed quickly after Attorney General Letitia James released the results of her investigation on Aug. 3. Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (D), a longtime ally, announced that the governor had "lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority," adding that Cuomo "can no longer remain in office." State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, also called for Cuomo's resignation.

By the time Cuomo decided to leave office, he was politically isolated - having lost the support of President Joe Biden, the state's two Democratic senators, most of the New York congressional delegation and the bulk of the state Assembly.

Public polls taken this month found that most New Yorkers - including fellow Democrats - wanted Cuomo to resign. A Quinnipiac University poll found that 70% of registered voters said he should step down, including 57% of Democrats. The poll found that 54% thought Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and 55% said he should be charged with a crime.

"I think the governor did the right thing," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said on Capitol Hill after Cuomo's announcement. "And I just want to commend the brave and courageous women who came forward. That was not an easy thing to do."

The governor's resignation may not end the Assembly's impeachment investigation - multiple members of the Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that there is ongoing debate about whether to move forward with the process. Even after stepping down, Cuomo could still be banned from ever seeking state office again if he is impeached by the Assembly and then convicted in a trial before the state Senate.

The legislative investigation has been looking at issues beyond the alleged sexual harassment, including Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes, claims that he gave preferential virus testing to friends and family members, and reports that he used state resources to write a book. On Monday, Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine did not rule out the possibility of continuing with the impeachment inquiry if Cuomo resigned.

Assemblyman Keith Brown, a Republican, who sits on the judiciary committee, said Tuesday that he was upset by Cuomo's decision to keep attacking the attorney general's sexual harassment investigation before announcing his resignation.

"I think it was disgraceful to go and discredit each of these women who bravely came forward to make accusatory statements about a very powerful sitting governor," Brown said. "It took a lot to have them do that, and then to have his private attorney discredit them - it's all theater."

Assemblyman Phil Steck, a Democrat, said it was too early to say whether the judiciary committee will move forward with its investigation when it meets on Monday.

"There are a number of factors to consider," Steck said. "It's important to send a clear message on what are abuses of power, but continuing the investigation is very costly."

Cuomo had been ensconced in the Albany governor's mansion for days, refusing entreaties from allies to resign as he assessed how he could survive politically. His efforts to defend his conduct were deemed ineffective even by some of his staunchest allies.

He still faces criminal investigations into his conduct by prosecutors in several counties, including New York, as well as an ongoing federal investigation by the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn into the administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. The New York attorney general is separately probing whether the administration misused public resources when it provided Cuomo relatives and other well-connected New Yorkers with preferential virus testing and when aides helped him write a book last year that netted him more than $5 million.

Hochul, a low-profile figure who started her career as an aide to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., and later served in Congress representing a western portion of the state, spent part of Tuesday calling around to reintroduce herself to influential political figures. The 2022 campaign for governor is expected to set in motion a competitive Democratic primary fight.

"She wanted me to know that she wanted to come to National Action Network," the Rev. Al Sharpton said in an interview Tuesday afternoon, referring to his civil rights group. "I want to find common ground. We talked about some of the problems she'll face in the Black community."

In Albany, lawmakers breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of working with the new governor.

"I have high hopes for her, especially at a time when we are torn apart by the end of the Cuomo administration," said Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, a Democrat, adding: "We need a peacemaker. . . . I am hopeful she will be. That will be her biggest challenge, to bring everybody together."

Cuomo, a political survivor who spent more than three decades in public life, was ultimately felled by an independent report commissioned by James, a fellow Democrat, whose explosive findings detailed how Cuomo allegedly harassed women inside and outside his office with unwanted touching and inappropriate comments. The 165-page report - based on interviews with 179 individuals, including Cuomo and his top aides - concluded that there was evidence to substantiate claims against him by 11 women.

Joon Kim, the former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York appointed by James to help lead the investigation, said when the report was released that some women "suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts."

"The executive chamber's workplace culture was rife with bullying, fear and intimidation on one hand while normalizing frequent flirtations and gender-based comments by the governor on the other," Kim added.