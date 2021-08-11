Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Asean sees over 94,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 8.21 million, with 94,201 new cases reported on Tuesday, way higher than Monday’s tally of 80,208. There were 3,201 more deaths, increasing from Monday’s 2,463 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 175,623.

Indonesia reported 32,081 new cases and 2,048 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 3,718,821 patients and a total 110,619 deaths so far.

The government extended the lockdown period in Bali and Java to August 16 while other areas will remain under lockdown until August 23 to curb the spread of the Delta variant. However, shopping malls will allow only vaccinated customers to enter, except for children and elders.

The Philippines’ Public Health Ministry meanwhile reported that one fifth of the hospitals in the country are now at full capacity after the number of new infections hit 8,000-10,000 patients per day in the past week, compared to an average of 5,700 patients per day in July.

It also reported that more than 22,000 medical professionals have contracted Covid-19 since the outbreak started. Of these, 102 medics have died.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

