Lebanon-Israel war may not be imminent: analysts

Hezbollah fired rockets last Friday against Israeli targets in the occupied Shebaa Farms in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes one day before in southern Lebanon.

Confrontations began on Aug. 4 with a rocket strike on Israel from Lebanon for which no group claimed responsibility. That attack, on which Hezbollah has not commented, drew retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

According to Diab, Hezbollah saw a necessity to retaliate to Israeli airstrikes after Israel blamed Iran "for an attack implemented on July 29 on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company in the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea," while announcing that it is rallying global action against Iran to respond to the attack.

"Hezbollah aimed to tell Israel that Lebanon's front will be used for retaliation in the event of any attack by Israel or the U.S. against Iran," Diab said.

Hisham Jaber, a military analyst and retired army general, said that recent confrontations between Lebanon and Israel meant to be limited, noting that both parties attacked unpopulated and open ground areas.

"Lebanon and Israel are currently incapable of bearing the repercussions of a war which will be destructive for both countries," he said.

For his part, Mohammad Barakat, editor-in-chief of a global news website Asas Media, told Xinhua that tensions are expected to escalate on the Lebanese-Israeli borders as months of talks over Iranian nuclear deal failed to produce an agreement.