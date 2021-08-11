Asia Album: Singapore light show marks 56th anniversary of independence

shows light projections on the facade of the Stamford Arts Center in Singapore in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of Objectifs, a center for photography and film arts in Singapore, in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the National Museum of Singapore in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the Stamford Arts Center in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.
Published : August 11, 2021
By : xinhua
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021