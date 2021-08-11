Wednesday, August 11, 2021

international

Asia Album: Singapore light show marks 56th anniversary of independence

Singapore saw light projections on buildings to celebrate the countrys 56th anniversary of independence.

shows light projections on the facade of the Stamford Arts Center in Singapore in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence. 

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of Objectifs, a center for photography and film arts in Singapore, in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of Objectifs, a center for photography and film arts in Singapore, in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence. 

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the National Museum of Singapore in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the National Museum of Singapore in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence. 

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the Stamford Arts Center in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021 shows light projections on the facade of the Stamford Arts Center in celebration of the country's 56th anniversary of independence.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Pakistans tourism industry makes headway amid COVID-19 challenges

Published : August 11, 2021

Myanmar’s rapidly declining manufacturing industry amid Covid-19 case surges

Published : August 11, 2021

[South Korea] No sign of letup in COVID-19 spread while vaccine plans are disrupted

Published : August 11, 2021

Singapore raises 2021 growth forecast to 6-7% amid rising Covid-19 vaccination rates

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Reserve your spot at the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale, Thailand’s biggest online property sales event

Published : August 11, 2021

Carabao Group donates Woody C+ Lock to officials in Bang Pakong District during height of COVID-19 pandemic

Published : August 11, 2021

dtac partners with EEF to connect 2,000 disadvantaged schoolchildren

Published : August 11, 2021

Thai Sang Thai Party, Lawyer’s Association suing Prayut over Covid crisis

Published : August 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.