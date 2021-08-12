Thursday, August 12, 2021

international

Wildfires in Algeria kill 42, including two dozen soldiers

Devastating wildfires ripping through Algeria killed 42 people Tuesday, including 25 soldiers working to put out the flames.

Starting Monday in the Kabylie region, east of the capital, the fires grew in number, and the army was deployed to both battle blazes and help evacuate residential areas.

With homes burning around them, families rushed to escape through blinding smoke. Some residents in desperation tried to extinguish nearby fires by smothering them with tree branches and spraying water on them, armed only with plastic buckets. The flames continued to spread.

"We had a horror night. My house is completely burnt," Mohamed Kaci, who fled alongside his family to a hotel from the village of Azazga, told Reuters.

Tuesday's fatal wildfires add Algeria to a growing list of countries marred by destructive blazes this summer: Recently, parts of Lebanon, Russia, Greece and Turkey have gone up in flames. The Western United States and Canada have also been plagued by wildfires.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences to the families of the soldiers on Twitter: "We bow in reverence before the souls of the righteous sons of the nation."

"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the martyrdom of 25 soldiers after they were successful in rescuing around 100 citizens from the flames in the mountains of Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou," the president wrote.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of the fire outbreak, though he did not provide more details on the allegation.

"Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities," he said, according to Reuters.

He also vowed to compensate people affected by the fires.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Washington Post · Sammy Westfall

Related News

Asean sees almost 100,000 new Covid cases

Published : August 12, 2021

Alibaba worker desperate plea for help sparks #metoo reckoning

Published : August 12, 2021

Get vaccines or face punishment, Kenya orders state workers

Published : August 12, 2021

Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses around the world face expiration

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Six Phuket spots pose security risk for tourists

Published : August 12, 2021

Daily infections reach new high on Thursday at 22,782 infections and 147 deaths

Published : August 12, 2021

Asean sees almost 100,000 new Covid cases

Published : August 12, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for Northeast, South west coast

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.