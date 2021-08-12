Alibaba worker desperate plea for help sparks #metoo reckoning

It had been more than a week since she accused her boss of sexual assault, and she was losing patience.

"An Alibaba executive raped his female employee, but the company has taken no action!" she screamed, handing out the leaflets to stunned colleagues until security guards forcibly removed her. "No one is taking responsibility!"

The allegations she printed on those pages, and in a lengthy post over the weekend that went viral on China's tightly controlled internet, are now reverberating across the upper echelons of Alibaba and in C-suites across much of the country. The accused Alibaba manager has been fired, two senior executives at the e-commerce giant have resigned and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang has issued a remarkable mea culpa, calling the company's handling of the incident a "humiliation."

In a nation that's been slow to absorb lessons from the global #MeToo movement, the episode has triggered what many say is a long overdue examination of the ways Chinese women are too often treated at work: overlooked, objectified, forced to take part in male-dominated rituals like drinking with clients, and brushed aside when reporting abuse. It comes at a time when much of China's corporate world, particularly the tech industry, is under intense government scrutiny on issues ranging from anti-monopoly violations to the treatment of low-wage workers.

"This weekend will remain in our memories forever," Zhang wrote in a pre-dawn memo on Monday to employees of Alibaba, China's second-largest company by market value. "Behind everyone's deep concern about the incident was not just sympathy and care for the traumatized colleague but also tremendous sadness for the challenges in Alibaba's culture."

The scene in Alibaba's cafeteria, captured on video and corroborated by employees who asked to remain anonymous, is just one part of the accuser's harrowing story. Much of the account below comes from descriptions of events she posted on Alibaba's internal employee forum on Saturday. Known publicly only by the nickname she -- like most other Alibaba employees -- adopted after joining the company, "Xinyue" couldn't be reached for comment. Nor could the manager she accused.Representatives for Alibaba, which hasn't addressed many of the specifics of Xinyue's allegations, echoed many of Zhang's conclusions in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. Zhang has said the accused manager confessed to "intimate acts" with Xinyue while she was inebriated and that the company is cooperating with local police. A police official in Jinan, the eastern Chinese city where the assault is alleged to have happened, said they couldn't comment on the investigation when contacted by Bloomberg.

"We are incredibly disappointed with the shortcomings in action by the relevant team leaders who were first notified about this incident," the company said in a statement. "They did not make timely decisions nor took appropriate actions such as escalation. Their lack of empathy, care and sense of responsibility is unacceptable."

The following account of the alleged assault is largely based on Xinyue's post. Alibaba has corroborated several key points and elaborated on others.