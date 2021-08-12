Thursday, August 12, 2021

international

Asean sees almost 100,000 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 8.31 million, with 97,857 new cases reported on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday’s tally of 94,201.

There were 2,723 more deaths, decreasing from Tuesday’s 3,201 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 178,346.

The Philippines reported 12,021 new cases and 154 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 1,688,040 patients and a total 29,374 deaths so far.

The government will give a handout of 1,000 pesos, or THB661, to people who have been affected by the latest lockdown in Manila. About 80 per cent of the city’s 13 million residents are expected to be eligible for the handout.

The Manila lockdown includes nighttime curfew, no dining in at restaurants and a ban on outdoor activities. It is estimated to cost the economy around THB100 billion per week.

Vietnam meanwhile reported 8,766 new cases and 342 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 236,901 patients and a total 4,487 deaths.

The fourth wave of the pandemic in Vietnam, which started on April 27, is the fastest spreading wave with a total of 228,990 new infections.

Most of the new cases have been found in the country’s economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, prompting the government to put the city and surrounding southern provinces under maximum control measures until September 1.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Alibaba worker desperate plea for help sparks #metoo reckoning

Published : August 12, 2021

Get vaccines or face punishment, Kenya orders state workers

Published : August 12, 2021

Wildfires in Algeria kill 42, including two dozen soldiers

Published : August 12, 2021

Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses around the world face expiration

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Six Phuket spots pose security risk for tourists

Published : August 12, 2021

Daily infections reach new high on Thursday at 22,782 infections and 147 deaths

Published : August 12, 2021

Asean sees almost 100,000 new Covid cases

Published : August 12, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for Northeast, South west coast

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.