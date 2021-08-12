Samsung’s new foldables more practical, but lack "wow"

Samsung Electronics is making a big bet on the fate of its smartphone business by replenishing its flagship lineup for the remaining 2021 with cheaper, more durable foldable smartphones.



The Korean tech giant presented the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, two models of the Galaxy Watch4 and the wireless ear buds Galaxy Buds2, in a Galaxy Unpacked show that was live-streamed from Seoul at 11 p.m. Wednesday.



The third-generation models of the inwardly folding Z Fold and clamshell-type Z Flip phone series had no “wow” factor in terms of folding technology or user experience.



The difference mainly comes down to durability.



Reflecting requests of current foldable phone users, Samsung focused its efforts on reinforcing the hardware of the gadgets.



So for the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 both are water-resistant.



Both have IPX8 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry about getting caught in the rain.



Samsung also adopted an upgraded Gorilla Glass Victus that is 50 percent stronger than the previous models for the main screens, and a new protective film that is 80 percent more durable.



For the hinge, the company used armor aluminum that makes the folding system 10 percent stronger.



And while keeping the size of the main screens of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 unchanged -- 7.6 inches for the Fold and 6.7 inches for the Flip -- Samsung slightly reduced the total weights and thicknesses of the latest editions to make them look slimmer and sleeker.



The weight of Galaxy Z Fold3 was cut by 11 grams to 271 grams compared to Z Fold2.



What can be touted as the most innovative technology this time is the under display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold3, which allows a “true full-screen experience.”



Known as UDC technology, Samsung added extra pixels on the top of the camera hole on the main screen of Galaxy Z Fold3, which means the screen doesn’t have a gap in the corner where the front-facing camera is, unlike existing phones with notch or hole-punch designs.